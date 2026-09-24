Bemidji High School Activities Director McRae To Retire In December

Bemidji High School Activities Director Kristen McRae is retiring, with plans for her final day to be Dec. 18, 2026.

Although she spent the last five years as the AD, McRae began working as an educator in 1992 and also co-coached the Bemidji boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving programs for 18 seasons.

“It’s a busy job,” she explained. “It takes a lot of time and I love it. I love every minute of it. But the catalyst for my decision was having a grandson that was born at the end of March and looking at my calendar and trying to figure out when can I go visit this little guy, and realizing that I’m busy and I need to take more time for my family and me because I can’t get that time back.”

However, McRae also expressed gratitude for the time spent doing the job and the people she has met and worked with along the way.

“When I think about my time at Bemidji, the fondest memories have to be watching kids excel at what they do,” she said. “The kids are amazing. So, whoever comes in to replace me is walking into a great place with some great people and will be working with some of the best people I know.”