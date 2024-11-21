Bemidji Has 7 Student-Athletes Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

It was the final day of the early signing period for student-athletes, and Bemidji High School celebrated their early signees this afternoon with seven Lumberjacks headed to play sports at the next level.

Jack Lundquist and Weston Seitz are both headed to Alexandria Technical College, with Lundquist to play baseball and Seitz for golf.

Stonewall Gessner chose to take his baseball talents to Concordia-Moorhead, and joining him there will be Kate Corradi, who will be playing soccer for the Cobbers next season.

Soccer standout Isaac Stone signed to play for St. Cloud State, while stellar volleyballer Mollie Rupp signed with Minnesota Duluth, and Kennedy Olson, fresh off a diving appearance at the state meet, signed with Minnesota State Moorhead.

“They just had a really nice coach and the environment was really nice,” said Bemidji girls’ diving senior Kennedy Olson. “Over the five years that I dove here, I think the main thing was I needed to have a lot of confidence when I dove. And so I feel like going onto three-meter [dives] now in college, you need to have a lot of confidence going on for that.”

“I love the facilities and the campus, and the town of Duluth is beautiful,” said Bemidji girls’ volleyball senior Mollie Rupp. “But mostly I love the coaches and I love their coaching style. I think that their coaching style is a style that I’ll really thrive under. I’m so excited to play high-level volleyball and I’m so excited to get coached at that level, and just all the feedback and just see where I can grow as a player.”

“It’s a good feeling, but it’s also a sad feeling knowing that I’ll never get to play with my boys again,” said Bemidji boys’ soccer senior Isaac Stone. “But it’s cool and I’m honored. There’s a lot of really good memories, but number one’s got to be [winning] the section title. There is nothing quite like it.”

The full signing with interviews can be viewed on X (formerly known as Twitter).