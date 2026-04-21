Bemidji Has 10 Student-Athletes Commit To Compete and Cheer in College

The commitments just keep coming this spring as Bemidji High School had 10 student-athletes announce their intentions today to compete and cheer at the collegiate level next year.

Some chose to stay close to home at Bemidji State University (Natalie Hole), while others will venture out of state as far as Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee (Tanner Johnson).

All 10 student-athletes are attending different schools across six different sports and activities, but Kady St. Peter, who is joining the cheer team for North Dakota Hockey next winter, might be in one of the more unique circumstances.

“It’s definitely something that I’m so grateful for,” she stated. “For a while, I knew that I didn’t want to be done skating, but I didn’t know how I would continue that into college, and the fact that I have the opportunity to continue it as well as my cheerleading is amazing.”

North Dakota men’s hockey plays their games at Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks, the largest college hockey venue in the country.

“I am definitely looking forward most to just the atmosphere,” said St. Peter, who will be on the ice pre-game and in between periods, and in the stands during gameplay. “I miss cheering. Hockey season ended in March and I miss it already, just the atmosphere of the rink. And I’ve been working really hard and practicing all of my skills and being able to showcase that pretty soon here, it’s going to be great.”

Also, swimming had four student-athletes moving on to college, three boys and one girl, believed to be the most in a single year.

Bemidji Lumberjack Athletics Spring Commitments: