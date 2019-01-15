Bemidji Gymnastics Sets School Record

The Bemidji gymnastics team made history on Saturday setting the school record as they won the Moorhead Invite.

The team finished with a final score of 142.8, beating the school record set last season by almost half of a point. Tatum Offerdahl finished second in the all-around, with a first-place finish in the floor routine and second-place finishes in the bars and vault. The Jacks also took the top two spots on the beam.

The team says it was a special day, one that validated all of the effort that they’ve put in.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work this season,” says senior gymnast Kaitlyn Tennyson. “In and out of the gym girls have been working hard, so it was really awesome to be rewarded for all that hard work and just see everything come together at one meet.”

“It’s extra special to do it with this team because they’re like family,” says senior gymnast Elizabeth Corradi. “We just all have a super fun time competing together so it’s just really special.”

What’s even better for the Jacks is that their record-breaking performance didn’t even come in a perfect meet, so there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“We actually didn’t have the best meet ever,” says head coach Briana Fleischhacker. “It was really fun, the girls got really excited because they know there’s more out there and more that they’re capable of. Some really good things happened, but there’s still work to be done.”