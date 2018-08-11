Bemidji Group Aims To Promote Lifelong Love Of Tennis
The Bemidji Area Tennis Association’s mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis in the Bemidji area. But as sports director AJ Feldman shows us, the group hopes that in the near future they’ll be able to grow the sport year-round.
You can learn more about the group’s fundraising efforts on their website.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More
Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More