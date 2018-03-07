DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji & Grand Rapids Announced As Winners In Explore Minnesota Tourism Awards

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

The 2018 Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference was held at the Verizon Center this week and Bemidji and Grand Rapids were announced amongst the winners. The awards recognize individuals and organizations in the tourism business for their contributions to the state’s $15 billion leisure and hospitality industry.

Explore Minnesota gave a marketing award to Visit Grand Rapids for Social Media. Visit Bemidji was also given a marketing award for their marketing campaign.

Julie Lunning, the executive director of Visit St. Cloud, was named Outstanding Individual in Tourism for her long-term work on behalf of the Minnesota tourism industry. In addition to serving on many industry boards and commissions, she was instrumental in the community’s work hosting several large events, including the 2017 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener and 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota.

Two Friend of Tourism awards were presented to the Department of Natural Resource’s Mike Kurre and Bois Forte’s Fortune Bay Resort for outdoor promotional efforts and significant tourism efforts in northeast Minnesota.

Grandma’s Marathon received a Minnesota Signature Event Award for the race, which generates significant travel dollars to the state of Minnesota, and the substantial national and international media exposure this event has generated.

A full list of winners is as follows:

Explore Minnesota Industry Award Winners:

  • Mall Of America: Visitor Attraction of the Year
  • Schwan’s USACup: Event of the Year
  • Dan Hartman, Glensheen Mansion: Rising Star of the Year

Explore Minnesota Marketing Awards:

  • Hutchinson Area Chamber and Tourism: Marketing Campaign
  • Visit Northfield: Website
  • Visit Grand Rapids: Social Media
  • Visit Bemidji: Marketing Campaign
  • Visit Winona: Branding Initiative
Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

A Pie In The Face, The Result Of A Good Cause

BSU Hosts Presentation On How To Respond To Opioid Crisis

Community Spotlight: Minnesota Woman Turns Snuggling Animals Into A Business

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

A Pie In The Face, The Result Of A Good Cause

Students and staff at Bemidji’s St. Philps school found themselves in a sticky situation today as the result of a good cause. It was no
Posted on Mar. 7 2018

Latest Stories

A Pie In The Face, The Result Of A Good Cause

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

120 Participate In 28th Annual Sertoma Sunrise Lift-a-thon

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

UPDATE: Death Ruled As Accidental At Eelpout Festival

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

CLC Receives $10,000 OER Grant

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

Dayton Offers $21 Million Plan to Enhance School Safety

Posted on Mar. 7 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.