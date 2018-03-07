Bemidji & Grand Rapids Announced As Winners In Explore Minnesota Tourism Awards

The 2018 Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference was held at the Verizon Center this week and Bemidji and Grand Rapids were announced amongst the winners. The awards recognize individuals and organizations in the tourism business for their contributions to the state’s $15 billion leisure and hospitality industry.

Explore Minnesota gave a marketing award to Visit Grand Rapids for Social Media. Visit Bemidji was also given a marketing award for their marketing campaign.

Julie Lunning, the executive director of Visit St. Cloud, was named Outstanding Individual in Tourism for her long-term work on behalf of the Minnesota tourism industry. In addition to serving on many industry boards and commissions, she was instrumental in the community’s work hosting several large events, including the 2017 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener and 2018 Hockey Day Minnesota.

Two Friend of Tourism awards were presented to the Department of Natural Resource’s Mike Kurre and Bois Forte’s Fortune Bay Resort for outdoor promotional efforts and significant tourism efforts in northeast Minnesota.

Grandma’s Marathon received a Minnesota Signature Event Award for the race, which generates significant travel dollars to the state of Minnesota, and the substantial national and international media exposure this event has generated.

A full list of winners is as follows:

Explore Minnesota Industry Award Winners:

Mall Of America: Visitor Attraction of the Year

Schwan’s USACup: Event of the Year

Dan Hartman, Glensheen Mansion: Rising Star of the Year

Explore Minnesota Marketing Awards:

Hutchinson Area Chamber and Tourism: Marketing Campaign

Visit Northfield: Website

Visit Grand Rapids: Social Media

Visit Bemidji: Marketing Campaign

Visit Winona: Branding Initiative