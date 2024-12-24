Bemidji Girls’ Wrestling Takes 1st at Blue Ox Invite

What do you get when you bring together 27 high school teams from across the state and set up six wrestling mats in the local high school gym for the over 300 student-athletes there? Well, you have yourself the Bemidji Blue Ox girls’ wrestling invite. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in the gym of Bemidji High School for a bracket-style tournament.

Bemidji would win the tournament overall with a score of 164.5, followed by St. Michael-Albertville with 133, and Bismarck Legacy in 3rd with 130.5. Brainerd got 4th with 105.5, and Wadena-Deer Creek finished in 5th with 80 points.