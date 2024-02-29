Bemidji Girls’ Wrestling Sending Seven to State Meet

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

State boys’ wrestling begins Thursday with the team tournament, but there is no state girls’ team wrestling tournament in Minnesota – at least, not yet.

So, the Bemidji girls are prepping for their individual state tournament, which is this coming Saturday, and they are sending seven wrestlers for the second straight season. It’s the most by any team in the state this year, giving the Lumberjacks a leg up in trying to win their second state title in girls’ wrestling.

“We’re just going there to wrestle the best that we can, and if that’s how it works out, that’s how it works out,” said Bemidji girls’ wrestling coach Rance Bahr. “Obviously, that’s something that the girls have had as a goal since the beginning of the year, and we certainly expect to place highly at the state tournament. Whether it works out for us that we’re the number one team or not at the end of the tournament remains to be seen. But we’re pretty excited about that in that opportunity.”

“I don’t really know what I’m looking forward to,” admitted 100 lb. freshman wrestler Taylor Merschman. “I’m excited to wrestle people that are a lot harder than me. So I’ve wrestled one girl before and I’m excited to try to wrestle her again.”

“It’s all pressure, but it’s really cool and exciting to have our names up on the wall, be remembered and leave a legacy behind,” said 170 lb. senior wrestler Leah Willard. “See all the hard work that all the girls are putting in, be for something.”

The girls’ quarterfinals begin Saturday as early as 9 a.m., with championship matches starting at 4 p.m. Here’s the full list of girls competing at this year’s state tournament:

Taylor Merschman – 100 lbs.

Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka – 112 lbs.

Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm – 118 lbs.

Kylie Donat – 142 lbs.

Leah Willard – 170 lbs.

Maya Schmidt – 190 lbs.

Brie Leeper – 235 lbs.

The boys also qualified a few wrestlers to compete individually, six this season:

Gabriel Morin – 121 lbs.

Gavin Osborn – 127 lbs.

Brody Castonguay – 133 lbs.

Nick Strand – 145 lbs.

Alec Newby – 152 lbs.

Parker Orvik – 285 lbs.

They will begin their first round Friday at 9 a.m., with the championship matches on Saturday at 4 p.m. as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today