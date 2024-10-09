Oct 9, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Volleyball Sweeps Rival Brainerd at Home

Rivalry week has begun between Bemidji and Brainerd.

Of course, there’s the Battle for Babe’s Bell football game on Friday, and on Thursday, a first round section showdown between the Lumberjacks and Warriors in boys’ soccer, but on Tuesday night, the Bemidji and Brainerd girls’ volleyball teams did battle in the gymnasium for their first and only meeting of the regular season.

Brainerd would fight through each set, but it wouldn’t be enough, as Bemidji would win all three to sweep their rivals from the south. The Warriors are now 5-15 on the season, while the Lumberjacks are 15-6.

