In girls’ volleyball on Thursday, Bemidji was hosting Grand Rapids.

Before the game, they held a moment of silence for BSU volleyball coach Kevin Ulmer, who passed away on Tuesday. Both teams wore green and gold ribbons in honor of him.

Bemidji would sweep Grand Rapids in straight sets. The Lumberjacks snapped a two-game skid and are now 4-2. The Thunderhawks are now 12-5.