Bemidji Girls’ Volleyball Riding 2023 Momentum into 2024 Season

Bemidji girls’ volleyball had an average 13-14 record and were the 7-seed heading into last year’s Section 8AAAA playoffs. But that’s when the switch flipped for the Lumberjacks, as they made a Cinderella run all the way to the title game before falling to Rogers.

The Jacks have carried that momentum into this season, jumping out to a 3-0 start, their best since 2017, and doing so without dropping a single set. This year’s squad is chock full of experience after only graduating three seniors, and it’s something the team has and plans to continue to lean on throughout their 2024 campaign.

“It’s so awesome,” said senior libero Sammy Nistler. “It was like, we were supposed to be a young team last year, but we already played together for so long where it kind of clicked towards the end and now like this year, it’s just like we all just know how we play so well and it feels like we’ve just been nonstop playing since last season.”

“Definitely in pressure situations, I mean, we’re so much more calm, more prepared,” stated senior outside hitter Mollie Rupp. “We know what to expect and like, when games get tighter, even when they’re really not tight, we know how to fight back and push, and I just think a lot of confidence comes with that, with the experience. So we do a lot better in pressure situations.”

Something else the Lumberjacks are leaning on is a newfound mentality that has old school roots, one inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.

“This year, it’s mamba mentality like Kobe Bryant would always say,” added Nistler. “So that’s our theme this year.”

“Mamba mentality is just working hard all the time, and I think that’s huge,” Rupp said. “Just like, even on a practice like today, it was a grind, we were running and just in those times, just really thinking like, you’re capable and just really having the confidence to do that.”

“Just to continue to work hard every day and everything is earned, not given, and always come in with a positive attitude,” explained senior setter Margie Anderson. “And whatever is going on outside of volleyball, just kind of leave it at the door. And once we get in here to just work hard and have a good attitude, always.”

Bemidji has a big test coming this Thursday – they head to play rival Moorhead where they’ll try to improve to 4-0, something they haven’t done since 2012. That year, they went to the state tournament.