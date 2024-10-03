Bemidji Girls’ Volleyball Extends Streak with 3-0 Win Over Pequot Lakes

Bemidji girls’ volleyball is riding high after a win over Rock Ridge on Tuesday, which extended their win streak to three and pushed their win total to 10 on the year. And Pequot Lakes, the reigning Class AA state champions, are 13-6 and trying to make a strong push as the regular season winds down.

The two teams battled Thursday night, with the Lumberjacks hosting the Patriots. Last year, the Pats beat the Jacks in three straight sets, but this time around, Bemidji went on to win in straight sets over Pequot Lakes, making it four in a row for them.

The Patriots will have a chance to rebound at home against Milaca next Tuesday.