Bemidji Girls’ Volleyball Bests Pine River-Backus in 5-Set Thriller

After a 2-3 start to the season, reigning Section 5A champion Pine River-Backus girls’ volleyball has won eight of their last nine. On Tuesday night, the Tigers faced their biggest test to date with a Class AAAA opponent in Bemidji, who was 7-4 and off to their best start since 2015.

Pine River-Backus hosted the Lumberjacks, who beat the Tigers 3-0 in last year’s lone meeting. In the end on Tuesday, Bemidji was able to win in a five-set thriller.