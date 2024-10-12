Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Wins Section 8AA Championship

In what has been an incredible season thus far, the Bemidji girls’ tennis team has won a section title with a perfect record.

In the Section 8AA semifinals on Friday in Sartell, Bemidji beat St. Cloud and Brainerd beat Becker, which meant a rematch between the Lumberjacks and the Warriors. Bemidji would win that rematch 5-2, and they were able to celebrate down in Sartell with a perfect 26-0 record as they head into the state tournament.