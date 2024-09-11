Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Stays Undefeated with Wins Over Moorhead, Fergus Falls

A little over midway through the season, Bemidji girls’ tennis is a perfect 13-0, and for the first time in program history, they are receiving votes in the Class AA Minnesota Tennis Coaches’ Poll.

But on Thursday, the Lumberjacks were focused on their next opponents. Bemidji hosted a triangular, taking on Moorhead and Fergus Falls.

Bemidji won all seven matches against Moorhead in the afternoon, and while the Jacks played a tough one with Fergus Falls earlier in the day, they came out on top 4-3. Bemidji is now 15-0, and they’ve got something special going on this season.