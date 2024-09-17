Sep 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Wins Over Detroit Lakes, Crookston

Whoever said “it’s about effort, not being perfect” clearly never met the girls’ on this year’s Bemidji tennis team, because right now the Lumberjacks are putting in the effort while also being perfect.

The Jacks were 16-0 heading into Tuesday’s home triangular, and they won all their matches against Detroit Lakes and Crookston to remain undefeated at 18-0.

The Lumberjacks have just four meets left on their regular season schedule with a triangular Thursday against Little Falls and Pequot Lakes, and then at home Friday against a highly touted Rock Ridge squad before finishing next Tuesday when they host rival Brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Falls to Esko in Straight Sets

Sports

Grand Rapids Girls’ Soccer Defeats Hermantown on the Road

Sports

Grand Rapids’ Hain, BSU Hockey’s Zmolek Invited to Wild Training Camp

Sports

BSU Football Gets Big Shutout Victory Over Southwest Minnesota State