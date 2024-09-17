Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Wins Over Detroit Lakes, Crookston

Whoever said “it’s about effort, not being perfect” clearly never met the girls’ on this year’s Bemidji tennis team, because right now the Lumberjacks are putting in the effort while also being perfect.

The Jacks were 16-0 heading into Tuesday’s home triangular, and they won all their matches against Detroit Lakes and Crookston to remain undefeated at 18-0.

The Lumberjacks have just four meets left on their regular season schedule with a triangular Thursday against Little Falls and Pequot Lakes, and then at home Friday against a highly touted Rock Ridge squad before finishing next Tuesday when they host rival Brainerd.