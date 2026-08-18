Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Leaning on Senior Leadership in 2026

It will be a senior-heavy squad in 2026 for Bemidji girls’ tennis.

After graduating only two seniors from last season’s varsity roster, the Lumberjacks will have seven on the courts this year. Many of them have seen significant playtime since they were sophomores and have played in big matches, including winning the Section 8AA team title in 2024 and playing in the state quarterfinals.

Just two practices into the season, Head Coach Kyle Fodness has been impressed with the group’s maturity.

“They have learned so much through their last couple of years and playing in really big matches,” said Fodness. “When they come out to practice, you don’t have to ask them to focus on things that they would do if they were in a section championship match, section semifinal match. They already know that’s what they’re preparing for and playing for.”

He continued, “What makes this group special is, when you say the cliches about a group, that they’re really hard working and they’re really fun, sometimes as a high school coach, I think in some different sports and programs and areas, you have to maybe stretch the truth there a little bit. This group is just to a person an awesome group, great people, great leaders, people you’d want coaching your kids, and they’re also dang good tennis players. So we’re looking forward to a really, really fun season full of a lot of wins and a lot of laughs, a lot of good memories.”

The senior group worked hard over the summer to make themselves better on the court, but now they’re also helping many of the underclassmen understand what it means to play Lumberjack tennis and are holding them to that standard.

“We talk a lot about leading by example. So, just really showing up early and not having a bad attitude,” said senior Lilly Caron. “Obviously, the goal is to go to state, but honestly improving from last year would be a big, big thing for our team.”

“I’m really excited and I’m also, like, a little nervous,” admitted senior Liz Peterson. “I haven’t started off the season super great, but I’m really excited and I think our team will do really well this year.”

She added, “It’s not just about winning. I want to have fun with my friends, and just going out there and playing my best and feel good about how I played, regardless of the outcome.”

The Lumberjacks begin their 2026 season Monday, Aug. 24 at the Pine City quadrangular. Their first home match will be two days later on Wednesday, Aug. 26 when they host Thief River Falls and Alexandria in a triangular at Bemidji High School.