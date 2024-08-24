Aug 24, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Keeps Perfect Streak Going with 7-0 Win Over Hibbing

After sweeping Monday’s quadrangular and Wednesday’s triangular, Bemidji girls’ tennis was a perfect 5-0 coming into Friday, their best start since going 7-0 to begin the 2020 season. The Lumberjacks were at home yesterday hosting Hibbing in a dual meet to finish out their first week of the season.

Everyone on Bemidji’s team won their match, leading to a 7-0 win over Hibbing. The Lumberjacks remain unbeaten on the season.

