Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Falls to TRF, Alexandria in Home Opener

As they usually are, Bemidji girls’ tennis is the first Lumberjack sport to return to competition this year. The Jacks are coming off an undefeated regular season in 2024 and intend to pick up where they left off.

They opened at home on Wednesday, hosting Thief River Falls and Alexandria in a triangular. Bemidji dropped both matches, with only Bailey Rupp in singles and Megan Berg and Millie Knott in doubles able to get wins against TRF and Alex.