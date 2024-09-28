Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Earns Top Seed, Bye in Section 8AA

In girls’ tennis, Section 8AA released their seedings and bracket for their tournament that begins next Tuesday, and Bemidji earned themselves the top seed and a bye in the north sub-section after finishing the the regular season a perfect 23-0.

That means the Lumberjacks will not have another home meet this season. Instead, they will play a neutral site match next Thursday in Grand Forks at the Choice Health & Fitness Center at 4 p.m.

Bemidji will play the winner of the Little Falls at Alexandria match, where Little Falls earned the 5-seed in the north. Brainerd, after finishing the regular season 16-2, snagged the north’s 3-seed and will host Detroit Lakes.

Both first round matches start at 3:30 p.m. next Tuesday, October 1st.