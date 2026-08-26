Aug 26, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Defeats Thief River Falls in Home Opener

Bemidji girls’ tennis opened their season on Monday at the Pine City Quadrangular. Despite going 1-2, it was a good early test for the Lumberjacks, whose opponents all made their respective state tournaments a year ago.

On Wednesday night, Bemidji held their home opener against another state participant, reigning Section 8A champs Thief River Falls. The Jacks swept the singles matches and won their No. 2 doubles match to beat the Prowlers 5-2.

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