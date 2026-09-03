Sep 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Comes Out on Top Over Staples-Motley 6-1

Who needs sleep when you got tennis?

The Bemidji girls made the long trek back after a win at Rocori on Tuesday night, only to get an early wake-up call from a 9 a.m. match Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Staples-Motley came into the day’s match well rested and not having played since Friday, but they were trying to snag their first win as a team since sweeping their season-opening triangular.

The Lumberjacks came in 4-3 hosting the 2-5 Cardinals. Staples-Motley’s Ronnie Noska won her singles match 6-4, 6-2, but it would be S-M’s only match win, as Bemidji came out on top 6-1.

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