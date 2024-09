Photo credit: Kyle Fodness

Bemidji girls’ tennis was a perfect 20-0 heading into Friday’s competition against 11th-ranked Rock Ridge. The Lumberjacks won 5-2 against their toughest opponent to date.

The team is now 21-0 with just two meets remaining, first on the road at Staples-Motley (who is ranked in Class A) and then finally against rival Brainerd at home.