Bemidji Girls’ Tennis Beats Brainerd to Finish Regular Season Undefeated

In a rivalry game, some people might tell you to throw the records out, that they don’t matter because sports are unpredictable, and a rivalry always seems to be bring out the best in both teams. That’s partly true, but it’s sure more fun when something’s on the line other than bragging rights, like an undefeated season or the top seed in the section tournament.

Bemidji and Brainerd met on the tennis court Thursday for the final meet of the regular season. The Jacks, at a perfect 22-0, were trying to finish the year unbeaten, while the Warriors came in 15-1 with a chance to play spoiler and perhaps snag the top seed heading into the Section 8AA tournament.

Bemidji won all singles matches and Brainerd all doubles matches, and because of that, Bemidji came out on top 4-3. They finish their regular season a perfect 23-0, making it their first undefeated season since 2012 when they went 16-0.