Bemidji girls’ tennis began their season with a sweep of the quadrangular at Pine City on Monday. Yesterday, they were hosting a triangular against a couple of Section 8 opponents.

The Lumberjacks were squaring off with Alexandria in the first meet and Thief River Falls in the second. It was a tight meet, but Bemidji beat Alexandria 4-3 and TRF 5-2, staying unbeaten on the season so far.