Bemidji Girls’ Swimmers Qualify for State Meet for 1st Time Since 2018

For the first time since 2018, the Bemidji girls swim & dive team will have swimmers at the Class AA state meet.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior captain Abby Daman, junior captain Elle Wille, sophomore Kiera Strodtman, and freshman Finley Zothman qualified by finishing second at the Section 8AA finals this past Saturday. Zothman also won the section title in the 50-yard freestyle and will compete at state in that event as well.

Including their three alternates, the Lumberjacks will have seven total swimmers at state, a place the girls have been dreaming of reaching for a long time.

“Obviously, it’s a bittersweet moment because I know this is my last time that I get to swim with them,” said Daman. “But we’ve been working toward this goal, at least for me, my whole high school career, so to be able to go with my best friends especially? It’s a super amazing moment.”

Of their race at the section meet, she said, “When I touched the wall, I just saw we got second, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ and all the other girls came to me and then they started crying. I was like, ‘Oh, this is so surreal,’ but obviously super exciting that this gets to happen.”

“I actually enjoy relays a lot because you have other people to lean on and they kind of just know what you’re going through because [in] individual events, everyone’s so different,” said Wille of getting to participate at state in a team event. “With me and Abby, we don’t really swim the same events. Or like with Finley, she’s a sprinter, I do distance. So with the relay we’re all going through the same experience.”

She added, “But I like it because I just get to be with my friends more. I get to practice with them a little longer.”

The state swim meet begins Friday, November 14 in Minneapolis with preliminaries. Finals take place on Saturday, November 15.