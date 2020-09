Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji girls soccer team currently has a 3-2-3 record on the season. With a lot of turnover from last year, numerous new faces have had to step up. The Jacks are hoping to get hot with three games left to play in the regular season and then make a run at a possible fourth straight section championship.