Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Shuts Out Elk River in Section 8AAA Quarterfinals

In girls’ soccer on Tuesday, Section 8AAA quarterfinals started with 3-seed Bemidji hosting 6-seed Elk River, who had a record of 4-10-2.

In the 10th minute, Stella Schoonover out-hustled the Elks to nylon to put the Lumberjacks up 1-0. In the 17th minute, Riella Ceballos found Schoonover again for the brace, and the Jacks went 2-0.

Schoonover got a hat trick in the 23rd minute, letting Bemidji roll past Elk River with a 3-0 victory. The Jacks will be back on the road Thursday night for the semifinals against St. Michael-Albertville.