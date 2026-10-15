Oct 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Shuts Out Elk River in Section 8AAA Quarterfinals

In girls’ soccer on Tuesday, Section 8AAA quarterfinals started with 3-seed Bemidji hosting 6-seed Elk River, who had a record of 4-10-2.

In the 10th minute, Stella Schoonover out-hustled the Elks to nylon to put the Lumberjacks up 1-0. In the 17th minute, Riella Ceballos found Schoonover again for the brace, and the Jacks went 2-0.

Schoonover got a hat trick in the 23rd minute, letting Bemidji roll past Elk River with a 3-0 victory. The Jacks will be back on the road Thursday night for the semifinals against St. Michael-Albertville.

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