Bemidji Girls Soccer Shutout By Moorhead

In a game played in rainy conditions that was delayed multiple times, the Bemidji girls soccer team fell to Moorhead 5-0. Olivia Watson scored a hat trick for the Spuds and Lauren Hodny had two goals. The Jacks are back in action on Monday when they host Crookston.
