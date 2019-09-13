Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Girls Soccer Shutout By Moorhead

Sep. 12 2019

In a game played in rainy conditions that was delayed multiple times, the Bemidji girls soccer team fell to Moorhead 5-0. Olivia Watson scored a hat trick for the Spuds and Lauren Hodny had two goals. The Jacks are back in action on Monday when they host Crookston.

 

AJ Feldman

