Bemidji Girls Soccer Looking to Regain Form Before Playoffs

The Bemidji girls soccer team heads into the playoffs on a bit of a slide, with one win in their last six games and none in their last four. The offense has struggled in the past few weeks, and they know that they have to be more aggressive to get results.

It’s been a bit of a wake-up call, and the team says practices have been intense lately to gear up for what they hope is a second-straight section title.

Bemidji begins their playoff run Thursday against Crookston.