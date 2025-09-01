Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Learning from Early Season Trials Heading into Heart of 2025 Schedule

The quickest path between two points is a straight line, but very rarely does a team ever take that path to reach their goal. The Bemidji girls’ soccer team have zigged and zagged their way through their first four games of the season, on a path they hope leads to a state tournament berth.

So far this year, the Lumberjacks have a 2-2 record after a close loss to Buffalo, followed by a come-from-behind win at Sartell. They then handled Grand Rapids 5-0 before falling to reigning Section 8AAA champ St. Michael-Albertville.

Now, the Jacks plan to take what they learned in those first four games and improve on it as they head into the heart of their schedule.

“Possession is a big part of our game, and the more we possess, the more we work together, get into the attack,” explained senior captain Liv Thompson. “[From] our first touch, our passes, working together as a team from the back all the way up, making sure we’re not just playing kickball and losing the ball is what we’ve really been working on lately.”

“For practices, we have to play hard every single day,” added senior captain Izzy Renn. “We have to practice every single day like we want to play. We really need to communicate. If you have someone on you, turn [to see if you] have space, all that stuff. [With that] we can play calm and we can find our shape. Those are two other things that are very important.”

Something else important is the position of goaltender, and the Jacks have a veteran in Clara Bieber, who’s started there since her sophomore year. It’s been a long time since the keeper’s first game in goal, but Bieber is utilizing all that she’s learned in her time spent between the pipes.

“Definitely a lot more confidence now than I did that first game two years ago against Buffalo,” she laughed. “That was like, a crazy experience being in net for the first time.”

She continued, “As we’re getting a new defense in the back line, there’s a lot more I have to say and try to coordinate with [my teammates] because they’re also learning, too. And then also, just something else I’ve been working on is getting more comfortable being up more on the field instead of just staying in the box.”

Her teammates have taken notice.

“She’s the best keeper I’ve ever played with, and having someone confident back there that we can work out of the back helps a ton,” said Thompson. “It [gives us more possessions], and [the more possessions] the better we do.”

Bemidji will be on the road this week: first in East Grand Forks on Tuesday and then in Cloquet on Thursday.