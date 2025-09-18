Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Keeps Win Streak Going with 4-0 Shutout Over EGF

After starting the season 3-3, Bemidji girls’ soccer went unbeaten in their previous four games, outscoring opponents 19-4 and pitching two shutouts. The Lumberjacks were trying to make it five in a row on Thursday when they hosted East Grand Forks.

The Jacks beat the Green Wave 4-0 in their first meeting this season, and they picked up right where they left off, beating EGF by the same score. Bemidji is now unbeaten in five straight games.