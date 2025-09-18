Sep 18, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Keeps Win Streak Going with 4-0 Shutout Over EGF

After starting the season 3-3, Bemidji girls’ soccer went unbeaten in their previous four games, outscoring opponents 19-4 and pitching two shutouts. The Lumberjacks were trying to make it five in a row on Thursday when they hosted East Grand Forks.

The Jacks beat the Green Wave 4-0 in their first meeting this season, and they picked up right where they left off, beating EGF by the same score. Bemidji is now unbeaten in five straight games.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer Defeats Sauk Rapids-Rice in 9-0 Shutout

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Tennis Sweeps Sauk Rapids-Rice for 3rd Straight Win

Sports

BSU Football Taking ‘One Game at a Time’ Mindset into Bout with #9 Augustana

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Soccer’s Relentless Pressure Key to Hot Start