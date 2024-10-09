Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Holds on to Beat Sartell 1-0 in Section 8AAA Quarterfinals

When it comes to postseason play, you can toss the regular season records out the window. How many goals did you score? Who cares. Head-to-head matchups? That don’t mean much now.

All that matters is, you win or you go home. And on Wednesday night, half the girls’ soccer teams playing in their respective section tournaments saw their seasons come to an end. But that wasn’t the fate for Bemidji.

3-seed Bemidji hosted 6-seed Sartell, where the Lumberjacks had defeated the Sabres 4-1 in their second game of the year. In just the second minute, the Lumberjacks were trying to get ahead, and the lob from Matjea Malterud fell into no mans land. There was a huge collision in the box, and somehow the ball came right back to Mya Thompson, who buried it to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead.

Bemidji held on to beat Sartell 1-0, and the Lumberjacks move on to the semifinals this Saturday. They’ll be on the road at 2-seed St. Michael-Albertville.