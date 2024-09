Bemidji girls’ soccer has had an up-and-down start to the season, going 1-2-1 over their first four games, with their lone win coming at home against Sartell.

On Thursday, the Lumberjacks were at home for just the second time this season, where they were hosting the other Lumberjacks, Cloquet/Carlton. But Bemidji got blanked by Cloquet/Carlton 1-0, falling to 1-3-1 on the season.