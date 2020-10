Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji girls soccer team concluded their season on Saturday falling to Sartell in a 4-3 penalty kick shootout after tying in regulation and overtime 1-1. The loss ends a 15-game winning streak in Section 8A playoffs and a three-year run as Section 8A tournament champions. Bemidji finished the 2020 season with a 9-4-2 record and as Section 8A tournament runner-ups.