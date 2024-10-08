Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Earns 3-Seed, Home Playoff Game in Section Tourney

Bemidji girls’ soccer finished the regular season 8-6-1, going 3-2 in Section 8AAA play while also winning the Lakes to Prairie Conference for the third consecutive year. And they continued to ride high today with the announcement of section playoff seedings.

The Lumberjacks were voted as the 3-seed heading into the Section 8AA tournament and now get to host their first-round game against 6-seed Sartell. The Lady Jacks beat the Sabres 4-1 in the second game of the regular season, but postseason play is different, and there is an expectation that both teams have improved since that battle nearly seven weeks ago.

“We have watched film on them and they are a better team, just as we are a better team,” said senior captain Matjea Malterud. “And I think that will be fun to see the growth of both teams in the section game.”

Senior captain Kate Corradi explained, “It’s really exciting because this is our first time being able to host a home game for Section AAA, and just having the fans in that atmosphere of everyone cheering us on. It’ll be really fun.”

“We just need to make sure that our focus is where it was in the beginning of the season,” added senior captain Alivia Thompson. “I know the last few games, our focus wasn’t how it was in the middle. So I think we just need to take that into consideration moving into the section game.”

Bemidji will play Sartell at Chet Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, October 9th at 7 p.m.