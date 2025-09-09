Sep 9, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Downs Moorhead to Stay Above .500

It’s been a back-and-forth season so far for Bemidji girls’ soccer as they strive for consistency in play. Coming off a 1-0 loss on the road at Cloquet last Thursday, they were 3-3 nearing the midway point of the year.

The Lumberjacks returned home Tuesday with a chance to get back in the “W” column against rival Moorhead. Bemidji led 3-0 at the break and eventually chopped the Spuds 4-2, moving to a game above .500.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Soccer Shuts Out Detroit Lakes for 1st Win of Season

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Tennis Falls to Alexandria 5-2 at Home

Sports

Bemidji Girls’ Swim & Dive Beats Perham, TRF in Home Triangular

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s & Women’s Golf Host Lone Home Tournament of the Season