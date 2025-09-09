Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Downs Moorhead to Stay Above .500

It’s been a back-and-forth season so far for Bemidji girls’ soccer as they strive for consistency in play. Coming off a 1-0 loss on the road at Cloquet last Thursday, they were 3-3 nearing the midway point of the year.

The Lumberjacks returned home Tuesday with a chance to get back in the “W” column against rival Moorhead. Bemidji led 3-0 at the break and eventually chopped the Spuds 4-2, moving to a game above .500.