Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Confident Ahead of Section Tournament

Lakeland News — Oct. 9 2023

After a slow 0-2 start to the 2023 season, Bemidji girls’ soccer has gone 10-4 to finish 10-6 overall and 3-2 in section games. That earned the Lumberjacks the five seed in the Section 8AAA tournament, whose pairings were announced earlier today.

The Lumberjacks will hit the road to take on Elk River, who was voted as the four seed. It will be the first meeting between these two teams since they met in the 2021 section semifinals, a game the Elks won 3-1.

This year, the Lumberjacks have outscored their opponents 47-21. That’s thanks in part to forwards Lily Paquette and Hannah Voge, who have combined for 24 goals, and the goalkeeping of Clara Bieber, who has a save percentage just over .750.

Right now, the Jacks aren’t worried about the past or their seeding – they’re just focused on playing at their best as they head into the postseason.

Bemidji will face Elk River on the road at 5 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

