Sep 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Soccer Beats Brainerd 2-0 on the Road

Brainerd and Bemidji girls’ soccer, two rivals hotter than a pepper sprout, met on the pitch tonight to try and put out each other’s fires.

Coming into Thursday’s game, the Warriors were winners of four straight and were hosting the Lumberjacks, who came in riding a six-game unbeaten streak.

Bemidji went on to win 2-0 and beat Brainerd for the third consecutive season. The Jacks have not allowed the Warriors to score in any of those contests.

