Nov 25, 2025

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Stays Undefeated with 2-0 Win at Warroad

In girls’ hockey, Bemidji was at Warroad on Tuesday for a ranked match-up at the northern border. The Warriors are 34-1 in their last 35 meetings with the Lumberjacks.

The game was scoreless after one period, but in the second, Bemidji’s Bailey Rupp scored her 14th goal of the season to give the Jacks a 1-0 lead. They later got the empty netter and held off Warroad down the stretch to earn a 2-0 win.

Bemidji is now 6-0 on the season. The Jacks’ Lily Lauer had 37 saves on the night.

