Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Starts 2025-26 Unbeaten Through 1st 5 Games

For just the second time in the last quarter century, Bemidji girls’ hockey has started the season 5-0 and are 2-0 in Section 8AA play.

The Lumberjacks return most of their roster from a year ago, including team-leading scorer and captain Bailey Rupp, who had 33 goals a season ago and already has 13 this season, tied for third most in the state of Minnesota. Captains Megan Berg and Millie Knott, who each had 16 goals last year, return as well, making it nine years of varsity experience between all three captains.

“The past couple years have been kind of—we’ve been building up towards this year and we’ve been handed some great opportunities playing some of the top teams in the state this year,” said Knott. “We just want to make the most of every opportunity we’re given.”

“We all know each other really well and just playing with each other, such a close group growing up together, we’re all best friends,” added Rupp. “I think we’re just having so much fun and we all worked our butts off this summer and just came out ready to roll. And yeah, that’s made a huge impact.”

“It’s really great,” said Berg of the team’s start. “It gets me excited for the rest of the season and what we can accomplish. We definitely have to keep going hard and not giving up and going all into practice thinking we can’t just let up because [other teams are] going to come out even stronger. So we have to pursue our game and keep going stronger as well.”

One of the bigger questions for the Lumberjacks coming into this year was at the goalie position, but that question has been answered in the form of junior Lily Lauer, a club hockey transfer from Colorado who has only allowed six goals and has a .935 save percentage through Bemidji’s first five games.

“For me, it’s staying present in the moment,” Lauer said of the keys to her play so far this season. “Not in the future, not in the past, not worrying about the goals against when that happened and having my teammates help me out. Chatting with someone is really helpful.”

She added, “We’re improving, and hopefully we continue to improve and continue to stick together as a team and focus on game in game, practice in practice.”

Bemidji has a big test Tuesday, Nov. 25 when they head to Warroad to take on the 3-1 Warriors. It’s a top-25 match-up and a good measuring stick for both squads. Puck drop is 7 p.m.