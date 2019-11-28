Bemidji Girls Hockey Off to Promising Start This Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lumberjacks have already made some recent history this season, winning their season opener for the first time since 2011, and defeating Thief River Falls for the first time since 2013. That’s a trend the team thinks will continue.

Backstopping the Jacks this year is Nettie Kimble. The junior split time in net last year, and has been one of if not Bemidji’s best player this year in her full-time role.

It helps when you have an experienced d-core in front of you, a group she has plenty of trust in to do their jobs.

Not only are they defending well, but they’re also producing on offense. The team’s two top goal scorers this year are defenseman Lexi Leitner and Gracie Fisher.

The team is confident that threat scoring threat can jump-start the forwards, and if it does, Bemidji will have one of its most prolific, complete teams in years.