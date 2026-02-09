Feb 9, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Moving to Section Finals After 7-1 Win Over Roseau

Roseau ended Bemidji girls’ hockey’s season a year ago with a 3-2 overtime victory in the Section 8AA semifinals, but this year, the Lumberjacks came into the section semis as the top seed and defeated the Rams 7-1 on Saturday.

Senior captain Megan Berg finished with four goals for a career five-point night, with Millie Knott, Bailey Rupp, and Noami Johnson scoring one goal each.

Bemidji will now host 2-seed Moorhead in the Section 8AA championship this Wednesday, Feb. 11 at the Bemidji Community Arena. It will be the Lumberjacks’ first section title game in 16 years, which was in the 2009-10 season.

