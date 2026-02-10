Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Hosting Moorhead in 1st Section Title Game Since 2010

Since their 7-1 win over Roseau on Saturday, there’s been a buzz around town about Bemidji girls’ hockey. That’s because with a win on Wednesday, the Lumberjacks would punch their ticket to the state hockey tournament for the for the first time since 2007.

Standing in their way is Moorhead, the reigning Section 8AA champions. The Spuds beat the Lumberjacks in their lone meeting during the regular season, but missing from that game was Bemidji’s leading scorer Bailey Rupp. The captain was stuck in Nova Scotia after winning gold at the U18 Women’s World Championship due to bad weather and could not get back in time for the game.

Rupp will be the most talented player on the ice for the title game.

“They’ve all told me like what it was like playing them, what we need to do,” said the junior forward. “And I think, like, ‘Who cares what they’re like?’ We’re just going to go out there and play our game and worry about what we’re doing and control what we can control.”

Rupp continued, “They’re a great team. They’re going to be physical and we’re ready for that, and we’re just going to focus on our game and play our best.”

Her absence is perhaps the reason the coaches in the section were still inclined to vote the Jacks as the top seed. As it turns out, that gives Bemidji another distinct advantage: home ice. It’s a departure from previous seasons when the section championship was played at a neutral site.

“It’s great,” said captain Millie Knott of getting to host the game. “Especially just in the semifinal, the community showed up, and it was just really hype in here and everybody showed out and showed support towards us, so it was really fun.”

The junior defender added, “There might be a little pressure, but I think we’ll be fine. We just can’t get too nervous and, you know, play under pressure.”

Puck drop for the Section 8AA championship game is 6 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena.