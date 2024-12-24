Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Holds Alumni Game During Holiday Break

The winter holiday season is a time where loved ones gather to celebrate, and usually, the ones you spend your time with are either family or close, personal friends. But for alumni of the Bemidji High School girls’ hockey team, they spend some of their holidays back on the ice with their old teammates.

Every year right before Christmas, former and current members of the Lady Lumberjacks gather at the Bemidji Community Arena not only to keep the girls skating during the holiday break, but also to pay homage to those who came before them.

“It’s always super fun energy,” said Laura Carleton, Assistant Coach for Bemidji girls’ hockey. “I think it’s always kind of nerve-wracking for the alumni because some of them may or may not have skated in a lot of years or having different legs or different lungs than they do now. But it is funny because hockey players can always relate to other hockey players. So we always get out there and it’s just like, everyone’s old friends.”

One alumna on the ice Monday was Ashley Anderson, who was a goalie during the Lumberjacks’ 2000 Section 8 championship. She couldn’t help but reflect on her time as a player versus how the girls are involved with the game today.

“These girls have had the opportunity to play hockey for their entire lives, and when I started playing girls hockey in the early ’90s, many of us had only figure skated or just played pickup, but in general, girls were not allowed on boys’ teams,” explained Anderson. “I was on the first girls’ hockey team in Bemidji. It’s good to play with people who are faster than me.”