In girls’ hockey, two ranked Class AA teams were playing each other this past Saturday when 7th-ranked Bemidji faced off with 8th-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Lumberjacks were down 1-0 in the second period when Mattie George scored off an assist from Bailey Rupp to tie things up. But the Red Knights came to play, as future Minnesota Golden Gopher Talla Hansen scored two goals in the third period.

Bemidji could not get in rhythm as they fell to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a 4-1 finish. The Lumberjacks will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Roseau.