Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Defeats Moorhead to Earn 1st Section Title in 19 Years

Wednesday night was the first time in 16 years that Bemidji girls’ hockey had the opportunity to do something they hadn’t done in nearly two decades: play for and win a section title.

To do it, Bemidji would have to knock off a team they hadn’t beat since 2019, reigning Section 8AA champs Moorhead. A state tournament berth was on the line at the Bemidji Community Arena, which was packed for the championship game between the top-seeded Lumberjacks and 2-seeded Spuds.

In their first meeting this season, it was the Spuds who took a 3-0 lead, but it couldn’t have been more opposite this time, as Bemidji’s Bailey Rupp (who missed that earlier game) scored two goals in the first period to make it 2-0. Late in the period, Naomi Johnson found Emma Greiner, who made it 3-0 for the Lumberjacks.

Moorhead struck back in the second to make it 3-1 from a Brooke Lane goal. It stayed that way until the final two minutes of the game, when Bemidji’s Millie Knott scored any empty net goal to make it 4-1. But the Jacks took two quick penalties, and the Spuds’ Anna Bjorkman and Haylee Melquist brought them to within one with just 55 seconds left.

However, Bemidji goaltender Lily Lauer was able to turn away several big shots before the clock hit zero, and the Lumberjacks won 4-3 to earn the Section 8AA title and a trip back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.

“It was the best feeling ever,” said Rupp after the game about their win. “With how packed the rink was and our team, we just wanted it so bad, so to go out there, get the first two, it felt unreal because we wanted a fast start and [to] just set the tone early, and we did.

“I have never seen the game this packed,” stated Greiner. “No boys’ game, no—nothing. It was so amazing. We don’t get a lot of fans on our usual games, so just having that much support and that much noise in the crowd at the end of the game was so amazing.

“It’s so awesome,” added senior defender Taylor Bjerke. “I mean, I’ve been so excited for this game and, I don’t know, it just feels really special that I get to go [to state] my senior year.”

It’s the third time the Jacks will get to go to state, with the last time happening in 2007. We will get to find out their seeding and when they will play on Thursday, Feb. 19 at Grand Casino Arena this weekend.

More interviews with Rupp, Greiner, and Bjerke, as well as Knott, Lauer, Megan Berg, and head coach Mike Johnson, can be seen in the video below: