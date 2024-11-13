Nov 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Comes Out on Top Over Grand Rapids/Greenway

It’s been less than a week into the girls’ hockey season, and on Tuesday we were already treated to a big Class AA matchup between Bemidji and Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Both teams began the season with convincing victories, and they had the chance to notch another one as the Lightning hosted the Lumberjacks.

Bemidji ultimately came out on top 6-4. Bailey Rupp finished with four goals for the Jacks, and Mercury Bischoff had two for the Lightning. The teams will meet again in Bemidji in January.

