Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Roseau at Home to Stay Undefeated

Bemidji and Roseau girls’ hockey often meet early in season, a couple of Section 8AA foes trying to get a feel for where they stand up against the rest of the field.

As of late, it’s been the Rams running the show—they won their last six meetings, including last year’s section semifinal. But the Lumberjacks have been rolling and are looking to start the year 4-0 for the first time since 2022, and as it turns out, that start in ’22 was the last time Bemidji beat Roseau.

The teams faced off at the Bemidji Community Arena on Tuesday night. Bailey Rupp got the scoring going for the Jacks in the first period, and in the second, Naomi Johnson came away with a greasy goal and Rupp got another one to make it 3-0.

The Rams finally scored in the third after Lauren Byfuglien earned a goal on a power play, but the Jacks’ Millie Knott added an empty netter, and Bemidji won 4-1 over Roseau. The Jacks remain undefeated and the Rams move to 2-2.