Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Beats Rival Brainerd/Little Falls in OT

With Brainerd boys’ hockey hosting Bemidji on Tuesday, the girls’ half of the rivalry had Bemidji hosting Brainerd/Little Falls. The Lumberjacks are ranked 17th in Class AA, while the Warriors are receiving votes and are just one spot shy of a ranking.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the third period. In overtime, Bemidji’s Megan Berg found a way to beat Brainerd/Little Falls goaltender Ericah Folden and got the Lumberjacks a 2-1 win, a fitting end to a rivalry game.

The two teams will not play again this year unless they meet in the section playoffs.

